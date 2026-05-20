G.I. Joe's '80s Relaunch Involved A Special Arrangement With The National Guard

Look back far enough into the history of Hasbro's G.I. Joe toys, and odds are they'll eventually become almost unrecognizable, at least if you came up during the '80s era of the iconic action figures, when the toy line was anchored by Marvel's eponymous comic book and the television series. Back in the 1960s, when the toy line was first introduced, there was very little of the character, color, and imagination that later came to define the series (and a far cry from the wild novelty recently seen at the 2026 Toy Fair or the recent crop of sophisticated fidget toys on Amazon).

The figures launched in the '60s were much more traditional U.S. soldiers, recalling the infantrymen of World War II. The brand underwent a number of transformations through the years, but its most significant was the relaunch in the early '80s. A new line of much smaller toys (3.75-inch figures replacing the 12-inch and 8-inch versions available in the '60s and '70s) appeared alongside the Marvel comic, later accompanied by a five-part TV movie.

While the relaunched toys were wildly different from the '60s original, representing individual characters locked in an epic conflict with an evil organization called Cobra, they did hearken back to the originals in one important way: an agreement with the Rhode Island National Guard to create realistic vehicles and uniforms.