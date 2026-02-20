6 Most Exciting Products We Saw At Toy Fair 2026

Once a year, Toy Fair turns New York into a preview window for the next wave of playthings. The expo is one of the biggest stages in the U.S. for designers and manufacturers to show off their upcoming product lines, for distributors to help these products reach store shelves, and for investors to meet and shake hands with prospective partners. Oh, and for members of the press to cover it all. From February 14-15, I was one of those lucky journalists.

Now, I know what you're thinking, and yes, many toys are designed for children. But sometimes interest in a particular product or property seeps out of the original intended demographic — the adult fandom surrounding "My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic" is proof of that. And besides, many of today's high-end toys are aimed at adult collectors, and as the underlying tech gets better, toy makers can build more of those advances into their products, resulting in new features and ways to play.

While I only attended for two days (the event runs for four), I saw many of these products firsthand and even tried a few out. A handful of products are still being saved for later announcements, but I can share this no-particular-order roundup of my favorite toys and toy-adjacent items from the convention. You might want to keep an eye on the products in this article.