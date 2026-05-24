5 3D Printing Projects That Make Amazing Gifts

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Gift-giving is a wonderful thing to do for your friends, family, and loved ones. It can also be frustratingly difficult, as finding the perfect gift for a certain someone might feel like an exercise in futility even with the shopping power of the internet. Rather than spending all that time and money browsing store listings, consider instead using a 3D printer to create gifts, from Pokémon chess sets to a stand for for Steam controllers.

While a 3D printer can't conjure absolutely anything you imagine, it can create quite a few interesting gifts so long as you have the right design. This can be one you made yourself or a design from a 3D printing site like Thingiverse or Printables. If you can't find the gift you've got in mind, consider 3D printing it instead and take the extra steps to ensure it meets your precise needs and specifications. With the power of a 3D printer and a little imagination, you can make just about anything that would normally be given as a gift, potentially saving you money while gifting something with a more personal touch.