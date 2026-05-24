5 3D Printing Projects That Make Amazing Gifts
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Gift-giving is a wonderful thing to do for your friends, family, and loved ones. It can also be frustratingly difficult, as finding the perfect gift for a certain someone might feel like an exercise in futility even with the shopping power of the internet. Rather than spending all that time and money browsing store listings, consider instead using a 3D printer to create gifts, from Pokémon chess sets to a stand for for Steam controllers.
While a 3D printer can't conjure absolutely anything you imagine, it can create quite a few interesting gifts so long as you have the right design. This can be one you made yourself or a design from a 3D printing site like Thingiverse or Printables. If you can't find the gift you've got in mind, consider 3D printing it instead and take the extra steps to ensure it meets your precise needs and specifications. With the power of a 3D printer and a little imagination, you can make just about anything that would normally be given as a gift, potentially saving you money while gifting something with a more personal touch.
Phone stand with speakers
A simple gadget that just about anyone could make use of is a good, sturdy phone stand. It's nice to have a static, elevated spot where you can leave your phone, either at your desk or on your nightstand. With the power of a 3D printer, though, you don't have to settle for an ordinary phone stand; you can make one with extra functions like built-in speakers. Printables user YvesVO was annoyed with the sub-standard sound quality from their phone's built-in speaker, so they decided to create a novel phone stand with a built-in amplification system to pump up the volume.
Despite what the name implies, there are no electronics in these speakers. Rather, two funnels run off the sides of the stand, which passively amplify the sound coming out of the phone's speakers. No plugs or connectors required, just place your phone right on the stand and it will amplify the audio. It's a nice, budget-conscious way of increasing your phone's volume, perfect for playing your favorite music without an elaborate, expensive speaker setup. A 3D-printed gift sure to please gadget fans, the stand fits most phone models, though it can be scaled up or down as needed.
Pokémon chess set
A standard chess set is a great choice for a classy, elegant gift, though a themed set can also inject a little style tailored to the recipient. For fans of the "Pokémon" franchise, you can use a 3D printer to create a full chess set as a gift, with pieces created in the image of classic first-generation characters from the original "Pokémon" video games. Thingiverse user sch00f wanted a fun Pokémon-themed gift for a friend's birthday, so they created this surprisingly elaborate "Pokémon" chess set.
The pieces in the set are all different first-generation "Pokémon" characters, including Pikachu, Squirtle, Charmander, and Mewtwo, each of which is perched upon Poké Ball-shaped bases. The bases have different shapes to help denote their roles on the chess board, since they don't follow traditional chess piece formats. Designed to be hollow, the Poké Ball bases can be filled with miscellaneous objects like nuts or bolts to make them more bottom-heavy. sch00f printed this chess set with Woodfill PLA, then sanded, stained, and clear-coated them to look more authentic.
Steam Controller dock
Valve's hard-to-get Steam Controller comes with a special puck for charging purposes. However, this puck sits on your desk, forcing you to leave the controller sitting loosely on top of it while charging. If you've got a friend or family member with a Steam Controller who wants to keep things a little neater, try 3D-printing them a nifty Steam Controller Dock as a gift. Printables user JagerBombastic wanted a clean stand for their Steam Controller that matched its overall aesthetic and looked nice on a desk.
Inspired by 8BitDo, one of the best controller brands on the market, they designed a 3D-printed stand that props up the controller and its charging puck. Insert the puck into the groove on the back of the dock and you can set your Steam Controller in place for charging, storage, and display. The project comes in two variations, one with a solid base, and another with a hollow base that you can add weight to as needed. In both cases, there is the option to print with and without the Steam logo.
Collapsing lightsaber
If you're looking to get a gift for a fan of the "Star Wars" franchise, you certainly can't go wrong with a lightsaber, either for display purposes or a toy that can be safely swung around. An officially licensed collapsible lightsaber toy can be purchased on Amazon for $10, but if you want to turn it into a fun, customizable project, go the 3D-printed "Star Wars" project route instead. Printables user 3D Printing World has a design for a collapsing lightsaber, with a "blade" that prints separately from the handle rather than as a single, long piece.
The handle has a screw-on cap, into which the blade can be inserted and deployed, or removed and stored separately. The blade is 8.2 inches long in its collapsed state, extending out to more than 37 inches total with the handle. Making the blade a separate piece means you can print it in a different color from the handle, and in the event it breaks, is easily replaceable. The handle is printed in a solid color, but you can personalize it by swapping out the filaments or painting it after printing.
Minecraft headphone stand
Stands for electronics and gadgets are always a sensible gift option. Headphone stands in particular are a smart investment, as they can help ensure the longevity of the soft, fragile earcups. Since headphone stands are so simple in concept, though, they have a lot of potential for adding fun personal touches. For example, if you know someone who likes to play "Minecraft" online with friends, why not 3D print them a "Minecraft"-themed stand for their gaming headphones?
Printables user 3DPrintBunny designed a remarkably simple "Minecraft" headphone stand, cast in the image of one of the game's most iconic hostile mobs, the skeleton. The stand consists of three pieces: A bottom base with "Minecraft" emblazoned on it, a midsection to hold the parts together, and the skeleton itself, which prints out in a single, solid piece with no supports needed. Assemble the parts and stand the whole thing up; the skeleton's head props up your headphones', while its hands keep the earcups safely spaced out. If you've got larger, thicker headphones, simply scale the stand up accordingly.