Good Luck Trying To Get Your Hands On Valve's New $99 Steam Controller

The much-anticipated Steam Controller became available to order on May 4 for $99, and everyone rushed to do so — for all of thirty minutes. It sold out that quickly and the frenzy took the Steam store down with it. There was a sliver of hope shortly after, as the "Buy" button returned and it seemed that the controller would be available, but that was only until the all-too-familiar "Out of stock" message returned.

Originally announced alongside a new Steam Machine, the Steam Controller features innovative hardware and a price tag that puts it in competition with premium controllers like the Xbox Elite and DualSense Edge. Notably, Valve confirmed our worst fears about the Steam Machine, explaining that its launch would be delayed due to hardware shortages.

As you can expect with any limited release, eBay listings for the Steam Controller have appeared with inordinate costs attached — upwards of $750 for some eye-gouging offers. It goes without saying, but you shouldn't purchase your controller through those listings, because if you do, you're supporting scalpers, and you don't really know if their listings are legit. The unfortunate exception is if Steam doesn't sell hardware in the country where you live.

Valve issued a statement on X, explaining that the controller ran out of stock faster than anticipated. "We hate that not everyone who wanted one was able to get it." That's understandable, and many will agree. But the company notes that it's "working on getting more in stock" and will have further updates to share "soon."