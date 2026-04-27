Steam Controller Launches May 4 For $99 — Will It Be Worth It?
In 2015, Valve tried to venture into the console market with the Steam Machine and the Steam Controller. These devices were discontinued in 2019, but Valve is trying again. The company started small with 2022's Steam Deck, and while it has yet to launch a new Steam Machine, it is ready to roll out the new Steam Controller as one of the most expensive gaming peripherals on the market.
According to the official store page, Valve's new Steam Controller will retail for $99 beginning May 4, and the device is packed with features. For starters, the thumbsticks are equipped with tunneling magnetoresistance (TMR) — a technology that is more precise than Hall Effect joysticks. The controller also comes with gyro controls, a high-def rumble, trackpads under each thumbstick, and customizable grip buttons on the underside. And we can't forget the novel Plug and Play Puck, which acts as both a wireless transmitter dongle and magnetically powered charging station. But the Steam Controller also works with USB and Bluetooth. The only missing features are a light-up thumbstick ring like the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 and a Switch 2-esque NFC reader.
Admittedly, $99 is a steep asking price for any video game hardware short of an actual console or gaming PC. But for that money, you get everything we mentioned in the above paragraph, plus the ability to seamlessly swap between a PC that runs Steam, the Steam Deck, the Steam Frame VR headset, and the new Steam Machine (when it comes out). This raises the question of whether all the above justifies the price. Mostly, but in a "your mileage may vary" sort of way.
How the new Steam Controller stacks up to other controllers
Many PC gamers prefer to use a mouse and keyboard, and we totally understand. Compared to controllers, mice allow for precise aiming, and enthusiasts tend to enjoy mechanical keyboards. But plenty of people prefer controllers, and so the first metric is how the Steam Controller compares to other thumbstick-powered devices.
Given all of the features Valve packed into the Steam Controller, the only fair comparison would be with the premium controllers known as the Xbox Elite and DualSense Edge. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is significantly more expensive at $199.99, whereas the DualSense Edge is an iota cheaper at $199. While both devices are intended for their respective consoles, they can connect to PC natively. But what do they have that the Steam Controller doesn't? These alternatives have rubberized grips for extra comfort, as well as the ability to adjust stick sensitivity and trigger dead zones. The Xbox Elite also has interchangeable components and four additional back buttons, but no trackpad, and its thumbsticks are potentiometer-based. Meanwhile, the DualSense Edge only has two back buttons, one trackpad, and standard potentiometer thumbsticks.
All things being equal, the Steam Controller sounds like a better deal, especially if you primarily game on PC. The device has more features and offers superior (on paper) analog control mechanisms, all for half the price — insert your own "He does exactly what I do ... but better" joke here. The only advantage the Xbox Series Elite controller has is its battery life: Up to 40 hours compared to the Steam Controller's average of 35 hours. Meanwhile, the DualSense Edge trails behind with a paltry seven hours.
What early reviews are saying about the new Steam Controller
The original Steam Controller was a solid, albeit flawed, device. It only had one thumbstick — all right thumbstick functionality was transferred to the right trackpad. While the design was effective, it had a steep learning curve. Judging by early reviews, Valve has improved on its first offering.
The general consensus is that the new Steam Controller is a vast improvement. Polygon says the device's size belies a lightweight feel (in a good way), and the grips help reduce strain while also making it easy to use both the thumbsticks and trackpads. Moreover, PCMag claims the triggers have the right amount of tension and the back buttons feel solid. Elsewhere, Engadget proclaims that the vaunted TMR joysticks are as precise as advertised. In fact, the outlet compares the Steam Controller's feel and precision to the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro — the Steam Controller doesn't have microswitch buttons, but the reviewer says it's a worthwhile sacrifice to save $100.
These glowing reviews make the new Steam Controller sound like it's perfect. And it is — if you play a lot of Steam games. That right there is the device's main flaw: Its unique features only work with Steam. Unlike an Xbox Elite or various other third-party controllers, you can't use the Steam Controller with consoles other than the new Steam Machine, and its full suite of features won't work with titles you buy through other storefronts such as GOG and the Epic Games Store. To get the most out of the Steam Controller, you must be a dyed-in-the-wool Steam fanatic. For those people, it's a must-buy, especially if you plan on purchasing a Steam Machine. For everyone else, it's a hard sell, but not a hard pass.