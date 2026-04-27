Steam Controller Launches May 4 For $99 — Will It Be Worth It?

In 2015, Valve tried to venture into the console market with the Steam Machine and the Steam Controller. These devices were discontinued in 2019, but Valve is trying again. The company started small with 2022's Steam Deck, and while it has yet to launch a new Steam Machine, it is ready to roll out the new Steam Controller as one of the most expensive gaming peripherals on the market.

According to the official store page, Valve's new Steam Controller will retail for $99 beginning May 4, and the device is packed with features. For starters, the thumbsticks are equipped with tunneling magnetoresistance (TMR) — a technology that is more precise than Hall Effect joysticks. The controller also comes with gyro controls, a high-def rumble, trackpads under each thumbstick, and customizable grip buttons on the underside. And we can't forget the novel Plug and Play Puck, which acts as both a wireless transmitter dongle and magnetically powered charging station. But the Steam Controller also works with USB and Bluetooth. The only missing features are a light-up thumbstick ring like the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 and a Switch 2-esque NFC reader.

Admittedly, $99 is a steep asking price for any video game hardware short of an actual console or gaming PC. But for that money, you get everything we mentioned in the above paragraph, plus the ability to seamlessly swap between a PC that runs Steam, the Steam Deck, the Steam Frame VR headset, and the new Steam Machine (when it comes out). This raises the question of whether all the above justifies the price. Mostly, but in a "your mileage may vary" sort of way.