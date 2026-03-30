Steam Deck: Here's Who Makes Them And Where They're Manufactured

Valve was founded in 1996 by Gabe Newell (who remains the company president) and Mike Harrington – both former Microsoft employees. Two years later, the developer released its first game, "Half-Life," an FPS, considered one of the most influential games ever made. In the years that followed, Valve released more hits, including "Portal," "Counter-Strike," and "Left 4 Dead."

In 2003, Valve launched Steam, an online storefront that would become its most lucrative project yet. Initially, Steam was intended as a way for Valve to distribute updates and implement anti-piracy and anti-cheat measures in its own games. However, within the first two years, the platform began releasing third-party titles. Today, the platform has 132 million active monthly users and accounts for 75% of all PC digital game sales.

Steam Deck may be Valve's most successful hardware yet, but it isn't the company's first foray into that space. In 2015, it released the Steam Machine, a series of third-party developed gaming computers intended to give users a console-like experience. That launched alongside the Steam Controller and Steam Link — a device used to stream content from a PC or Steam Machine on a TV. However, the hardware fell short of expectations and was discontinued in 2018. Valve plans to release a new Steam Machine this year, which has fans excited, though there are concerns about delays and price.

Valve has also been in the VR market since 2019 with the release of the Valve Index. The company hasn't revealed sales numbers for the device, but we know it sold out worldwide in early 2020 in anticipation of "Half-Life: Alyx," a VR exclusive. The Index is also slated to receive a successor this year called the Steam Frame.