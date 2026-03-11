The Steam Deck Is Made In China, But You Can't Buy It There - Here's Why

Thanks to the country's low cost of labor, lots of companies turn to China to manufacture their products. However, many of the products manufactured in China can't be sold there, especially gaming devices like the Steam Deck, and it's not due to the device's prices or price hikes. Selling a foreign video game or gaming platform in China is a downright herculean task because of the country's strict laws and regulations.

Before a foreign company can even begin the process, they need to partner with a local Chinese company that will handle all distribution. For instance, in 2019, Nintendo collaborated with Tencent to sell the Switch and its games in China. Valve, on the other hand, hasn't made any moves to license out Steam Deck distribution to a local party, and until they do, the company can't even approach the Chinese government to sell the gaming platform in any official capacity. Even if a company manages to jump through all the necessary hoops and get its console greenlit for China, their plans might not pan out.

In 2024, Reuters reported that Tencent would drop support for the Nintendo Switch in March 2026. The running theory is that the console suffered poor sales in China because the government placed so many restrictions on Tencent's release of the Switch, including region-locking it (all other versions can play games from other countries). It wouldn't be surprising if Valve refused to sell the Steam Deck in China because higher-ups think it wouldn't be a wise investment.