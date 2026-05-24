'Military-Grade' On Phone Cases Doesn't Mean What You Think It Does

While some people might argue there's no need for phone cases anymore, most of us still tend to buy this accessory for an assortment of benefits — from additional protection to extra grip on the sides. But when you're shopping for a case, you've probably noticed that some of these products offer a claim such as "military-grade" drop protection.

At the surface, such a description sounds like a surefire way to ensure you're getting one of the most durable phone cases out there. Afterall, the military needs items that can withstand harsh condition out in the field. And since the manufacturer is claiming it offers military grade protection, then surely it would make sense for the item to have gone through some kind of military-regulated testing, right?

However, the military-rated protection many phone case manufacturers claim to provide isn't as vital as you might initially think. In fact, there are a few important caveats to keep in mind when looking at claims of "military-grade" protection. The actual tests to verify this information can be extremely inconsistent, and they aren't carried out by a military-regulated group at all.