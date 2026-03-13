Why There's Simply No Need For Phone Cases Anymore
A case can be a cool way to express yourself with the seemingly infinite number of designs and options out in the wild. There are also cases that improve the functionality of your device — such as Apple's rumored case with touch controls. Then there's the obvious benefit of potentially saving your phone from drop damage, but for most people cases introduce their own set of problems.
While you may feel a knot in your stomach should you accidentally drop a naked smartphone on the floor, these days there are pretty good odds the device is going to be fine. Given the way smartphone tech is progressing and many companies offer protection plans that cover damages, you may even say there's simply no need for a case anymore.
Of course, doing your own research about the durability of the specific device you own may reinforce or negate these arguments, but there's the potential of saving money by not having to buy a likely unnecessary peripheral. Moreover, going caseless lets you enjoy the complete aesthetics of your phone, and not just the screen. Though there may be some practical applications for a case, here's why you should reconsider.
Modern smartphones have gotten pretty durable
There are already a couple of downsides to having a case on your device. Along with hiding the design of the phone behind a chunk of silicon or plastic — which can already be a bummer if you have an interesting color option, such as the berry-colored Google Pixel 10a — there's also the fact that a cellphone case can trap dirt or debris, which has the potential for scratching the device. So, even if you still decide to go with a case, consider periodically cleaning it.
Modern smartphones can often be less fragile than their older brethren of yesteryear. The flagship phones made by Samsung and Apple rely on strong materials for the chassis, such as titanium and aluminum, and even the glass in the iPhone 17 Pro Max was able to survive after being thrown in the air. There's also the fact that several smartphone manufacturers — including names like Sony, Samsung, and Google — rely on Corning Gorilla Glass for the screens of their devices, which provides solid damage resistance.
Even the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup relies on Corning Gorilla Armor 2 for display protection, which also cuts down on reflections while preserving the screen during falls and drops. However, something else to consider is that plenty of smartphone companies also offer warranties on their devices, meaning you can be protected without a case. For example, Google offers Pixel Care+, whereas Samsung has Samsung Care+. A protection plan can be worth looking into, as they can offer features that a case simply doesn't, such as coverage for loss and theft.
Cases just get in the way
Along with being able to actually see and feel the device you paid for, there are a couple of good reasons to ditch your cellphone case. There's the fact that unless you find an incredibly thin case, it's likely going to add more bulk to your device. With something like the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL already being bulky with its 8.2 oz weight, 3-inch width, and 0.3-inch depth, a case is only going to compound the problem. Even if you find a thin case for it, you may not be getting as much durability just to bring the size down, anyway.
There's also the issue that foldable smartphones can really suffer from bad cases, as users on Reddit and YouTube critics have learned over the past couple of years. This also brings us to the fact that a cellphone case can actually make a device more difficult to maneuver, as the case may prevent you from properly accessing certain things, such as the side buttons on a device.
Though you may have to be more mindful of a naked device, there's some real freedom in holding a bare smartphone in your hands. However, it's worth noting that some cases can add additional features, such as the custom case that adds a USB-C port to iPhones with a Lightning connector. But overall, it may be time to consider if you really need that extra material covering up the engineering marvel that is your smartphone.