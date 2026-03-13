Why There's Simply No Need For Phone Cases Anymore

A case can be a cool way to express yourself with the seemingly infinite number of designs and options out in the wild. There are also cases that improve the functionality of your device — such as Apple's rumored case with touch controls. Then there's the obvious benefit of potentially saving your phone from drop damage, but for most people cases introduce their own set of problems.

While you may feel a knot in your stomach should you accidentally drop a naked smartphone on the floor, these days there are pretty good odds the device is going to be fine. Given the way smartphone tech is progressing and many companies offer protection plans that cover damages, you may even say there's simply no need for a case anymore.

Of course, doing your own research about the durability of the specific device you own may reinforce or negate these arguments, but there's the potential of saving money by not having to buy a likely unnecessary peripheral. Moreover, going caseless lets you enjoy the complete aesthetics of your phone, and not just the screen. Though there may be some practical applications for a case, here's why you should reconsider.