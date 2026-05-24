5 Major Companies Owned By Meta

Since its founding, Meta hasn't been shy about purchasing various companies. From WhatsApp and Instagram, to smaller unknown companies it's now fully integrated, the social media giant has spent quite a fair bit on buying up the competition. Over 100 purchases have been made, which owner Mark Zuckerberg has said is always to grab the talent, not the company itself.

In 2021, Meta changed its name from Facebook, marking a new era. A new focus on burgeoning tech sectors, like virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI), has caused some huge bills to be racked up. It's anticipated that in May 2026, the company will lay off 8000 employees. Part of this is also an increased spending budget, up to $145 billion. In 2025, it spent $72.2 billion as the AI rat race continued.

As of 2026, the organization has around 80,000 employees across all the companies and divisions it owns. Meta is now far more than just the social media startup it began as.