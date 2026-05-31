Viral TikTok Shows How To Make Your Phone Project A Hologram Illusion – And It Actually Works

What you need:

A smartphone (like the iPhone 17)

A sheet of transparent plastic film

A clear square or rectangular glass dish (roughly the size of your phone)

Tape

A non-permanent marker pen

Scissors

First, turn your glass dish upside down so the bottom is facing up. Next, place your phone face down at the center of the container's bottom; it's fine if the top and bottom of your phone protrude from the edges a little bit, as long as your screen fits. The good news is that even if you have one of the worst smartphones ever made, you can still perform this trick.

Next, ensure your plastic sheet is sturdy enough that it won't collapse in on itself. You also want to ensure your sheet is as unblemished and smooth as possible. Cut your sheet to the size of the marks you made so that it comfortably fits into your dish at a 45-degree angle, using a small piece of tape at the top and bottom to secure it.

With your plastic sheet inside your glass dish, turn it upside down again, then rotate it so the plastic is sloping down toward the person viewing. Now for the cool bit. Find a 3D hologram video online — like this one – and play it full screen on your phone, ensuring your brightness is turned up to maximum. Place your phone screen down on the dish as you did before, turn off the lights, and you should see the video projected as a 3D hologram inside the dish.