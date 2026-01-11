The 13 Worst Smartphones Ever Made

Over the past decade or so, the smartphone industry has been giving hit after hit, especially when you consider flagship models. Even the smaller brands are catching up, producing amazing phones. This is all thanks to a culmination of mistakes from previous years, when even BlackBerry, the biggest phone brand of the time, made the mother of all blunders and eventually went under. Other models, like the infamous Samsung Galaxy Note 7, were ticking time bombs, almost literally.

All these failures have laid the groundwork for the wonderful smartphones we enjoy today. For this reason, it's worth revisiting some of them, especially the spectacular failures that left a mark on any phone enthusiast. Here are 13 of the worst smartphones ever made in their short history. We'll go back all the way to 2008 when the HTC Dream came out (the first Android phone) and circle back to the present day, when we are still wrapping our heads around just how thin the iPhone Air is.