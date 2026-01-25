5 Viral Tech 'Lifehacks' That Don't Actually Work

Technology myths spread fast, stick hard, and refuse to die quietly. Somehow, between a cracked phone screen and a laptop that's slowing down, advice that sounds smart and promises an easy fix is passed along. Just rub toothpaste on glass, or bury your phone in rice. Browse incognito to get lower prices and download more RAM to boost your machine. These ideas thrive because they offer a shortcut and a cheap, easy way out.

Modern technology is complex, layered, and often invisible. Because we can't see the encryption at work, or a chip rusting from moisture, we don't understand how modern technology works. And that's okay. We don't need to know how pricing algorithms decide prices in real time, or what all those phone codes actually do. They're there for a reason, and it's not to trick us. Unfortunately, social media, viral videos, and confident "lifehack" articles make all these myths sound and feel like facts. They're repeated so much, we simply think they're true.

Debunking the lifehack myths is about helping people not fall for make-believe advice that can often do more damage than good. It's about safety, efficiency, and preventing damage. The real solutions are often more boring and more complex, and they can't always fit into a 15-second "how to" clip. So let's take a look at some of the most common tech lifehacks and see why they don't work.