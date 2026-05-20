5 New Features Added To Apple Home In iOS 26

In 2026, Apple is expected to unveil several new smart home devices. While they've allegedly been postponed because Apple Intelligence is bad and the current iteration of Siri can't even keep up with basic conversations, the company continues to improve what will be the hub of the experience, the Apple Home app. With iOS 26, released in September 2025, Apple added an all-new Liquid Glass design, Adaptive Temperature for compatible thermostats, and a few other perks that make this software more useful.

Even though Apple recently released iOS 26.5, the company hasn't focused too much on its Home app since the launch of iOS 26 last fall. Still, those who rely on the Home app to control their home and smart devices got a few improvements, including one that directly affects HomePod speakers.

According to rumors, Apple is currently preparing to release an all-new Apple TV 4K, new HomePod models, a HomePad, which will be a combo of a HomePod with an iPad display, security cameras, and even a locker with Face ID. Since we might have to wait for the iOS 27 announcement or even later to learn more about these upcoming products, these are some of the notable changes Apple added to the Home app in iOS 26.