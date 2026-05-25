Amazon Echo Dot Vs. Pop: Which Has Better Audio Quality?

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When it comes to Alexa-powered smart speakers, Amazon's Echo lineup is one of the most popular options. The original Echo debuted in July 2015, and inspired multiple generations of sibling speakers, including the Echo Dot and Echo Pop: two of the least expensive products in the family. But as far as overall audio quality is concerned, is one of these two Amazon speakers the better choice?

We compared the latest version of the Echo Dot (fifth generation) to the Echo Pop, and, generally speaking, most folks agree that the Echo Dot is preferred for sound quality. It's also worth mentioning that this wasn't by a huge margin; there are unique pros and cons to both smart speakers, but ultimately, the Dot claimed the top spot for a few reasons.

First and foremost, it's the louder speaker of the two, and it pushes much more bass than the Pop. The Dot's globular design also does a better job at projecting audio to multiple parts of a small to medium-sized room. That said, the Dot does tend to sound best at low to medium volumes, and can start to sound distorted when pushed to max levels.