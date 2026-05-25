4 PlayStation Accessory Brands That Can Compete With Sony

Consoles in 2026 are in a fantastic place, as long as you ignore all the raging price increases hitting Xbox, Nintendo Switch 2, and the PlayStation 5. Accessories have never been better, with some third-party controllers now no longer low-quality, weird MadCatz budget PS2 controller your friend had to use. Better yet, there are certain companies completely outdoing Sony in some cases, like Dbrand and its huge range of customization options.

The PlayStation 5 has a huge amount of different accessories that are official, first-party-made products. However, sometimes you can either get a better deal elsewhere or an infinitely better option by shopping around. Why wait for the FlexStrike arcade stick to launch, when there's a half a dozen other options already on shelves? Sony's PlayStation products are of exceptional quality, but not always the most fully featured.

Price hikes might be battering the PS5 right now, but for all owners, these are our top recommended brands to look into for accessories. Controllers, headsets, and more are all covered below, including alternatives for the PlayStation Portal, Sony's dedicated streaming handheld. Rather than settle for Sony's options, take a gander at these.