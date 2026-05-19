This $16 Gadget Charges All Your Mobile Apple Devices At Once
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Depending on how deep into the Apple ecosystem you are, charging multiple devices at once can lead to plenty of cord clutter. Don't get us wrong, owning a bunch of Apple products is great for device synergy, but charging multiple devices can still take a good number of accessories. Fortunately, when we weren't busy researching the half-life of nuclear waste, we found a cool charging accessory for Apple products on Amazon.
Available at a significant discount, the Anlmz 3-in-1 Charging Station for iPhone lets you charge multiple Apple devices from a single stand. Highly reviewed and ranking well on Amazon, it can charge an Apple Watch, AirPods, and an iPhone simultaneously, provided the models support wireless charging. Though the company wants to make it clear that this is not a MagSafe accessory, it still delivers a solid amount of power to Apple devices and even offers protection to keep them safe.
We're no strangers to needing to keep devices charged, which is also why we're constantly looking for tips and tricks to charge your iPhone faster. You may need to worry about the thickness of any iPhone cases you're using, as this stand supports cases up to 0.2 inches thick, but the company promises that the device is good for bedside charging. The specs may help back up this claim, but those who need to charge multiple Apple devices should certainly give this stand a look.
Save 46% on this 3-in-1 wireless Apple charger
As the No. 1 best-selling cell phone charging station on Amazon, the Anlmz 3-in-1 Charging Station for iPhone relies on a single USB-C connection to charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. Users can currently save a significant amount on the typical listing price, and the accessory is available in a variety of colors. However, while options like white, pink, blue, and more are available, keep in mind that different colors may impact the price.
With support for a variety of Apple devices (be sure to check the page for the full list), the Anlmz charging stand can provide 10W of power for an iPhone, 3W for an Apple Watch, and 5W for AirPods. To carry this power, the stand comes with an 18W fast-charging adaptor, and security measures are in place to ensure a stable flow. This includes a trickle mode that helps prevent overcharging and overcurrent, and includes short-circuit protection.
With a 4.3-star rating and over 40,385 reviews on Amazon, users give this stand high marks for its ability to charge multiple devices and ease of use. Though several customers give the device points for its functionality, multiple users do report that the charging speeds could be faster. Some have even reported that the device stopped working for them after a period of time. However, 82% of customers give this item 4-stars or higher, making it a rather cool iPhone accessory not made by Apple.