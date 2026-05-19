This $16 Gadget Charges All Your Mobile Apple Devices At Once

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Depending on how deep into the Apple ecosystem you are, charging multiple devices at once can lead to plenty of cord clutter. Don't get us wrong, owning a bunch of Apple products is great for device synergy, but charging multiple devices can still take a good number of accessories. Fortunately, when we weren't busy researching the half-life of nuclear waste, we found a cool charging accessory for Apple products on Amazon.

Available at a significant discount, the Anlmz 3-in-1 Charging Station for iPhone lets you charge multiple Apple devices from a single stand. Highly reviewed and ranking well on Amazon, it can charge an Apple Watch, AirPods, and an iPhone simultaneously, provided the models support wireless charging. Though the company wants to make it clear that this is not a MagSafe accessory, it still delivers a solid amount of power to Apple devices and even offers protection to keep them safe.

We're no strangers to needing to keep devices charged, which is also why we're constantly looking for tips and tricks to charge your iPhone faster. You may need to worry about the thickness of any iPhone cases you're using, as this stand supports cases up to 0.2 inches thick, but the company promises that the device is good for bedside charging. The specs may help back up this claim, but those who need to charge multiple Apple devices should certainly give this stand a look.