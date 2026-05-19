How Long Does Nuclear Waste Last?

When nuclear power is used to generate electricity, a small amount of waste is created in the process. Because nuclear fuel is dense, only a small amount is needed to produce massive amounts of electricity. The ratio of waste to energy generated is one reason that nuclear power has been such a popular alternative to other options, such as fossil fuels like coal. However, nuclear waste continues to be one of the biggest problems surrounding the use of nuclear reactors, especially since nuclear waste remains dangerous for years, decades, or even centuries after disposal.

The biggest reason for this is because some nuclear byproducts have long half-lives, which is the time it takes for half the radioactive atoms in the waste to decay. This can vary depending on the specific byproduct. Some isotopes may decay in hours or as quick as minutes. However, some of the more common isotopes like strontium-90 and cesium-137 have half-lives of 30 years.

Other types of byproducts can have much longer half-lives. For example, when uranium atoms absorb neutrons in a nuclear reactor, one of the most common byproducts is plutonium. However, it could be any number of types of plutonium, of which, the five most common are plutonium-238, plutonium-239, plutonium-240, plutonium-241, and plutonium-242. Each of these have different half-lives, too. Plutonium-241 has a half-life of 14.4 years while plutonium-239 has a half-life of over 24,000 years. Ultimately, the length of time that it takes for nuclear waste to decay varies depending on the exact type of isotopes involved.