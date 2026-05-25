128GB Vs. 256GB: How Much Phone Storage Do You Really Need?
It's crazy to think today's phones offer terabytes of storage, which is quite a jump from the 4GB or 8GB capacities that existed when Apple first released the iPhone almost 20 years ago. For the longest time, Android manufacturers relied on expandable microSD storage (and some still do), while Apple remained with just a few storage options. Currently, an iPhone starts with at least 256GB of space (and it can go as high as 2TB), but if you're shopping on the Android market, there are still 128GB phone options. With that in mind, you are probably wondering if you can get away with 128GB or if you need to step up to 256GB of storage. The answer, as you might expect, depends on what you do with your phone.
If you want to store thousands of photos and videos locally, download hundreds of apps, or a dozen of heavy games, then the smaller 128GB model might not be enough for you. Before you even go to the phone store, it's best to get a good idea of how much space you're currently using, and to do that, just go under Settings > General > iPhone Storage to find how much memory your phone has, and which apps are taking up the most space.
Here's how to choose your phone's perfect storage
I have the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max. While I already owned iPhones with 1TB of storage, which offered me plenty of room to have all my photos and videos stored locally (I have over 400GB of images on iCloud), I chose the basic configuration with 256GB of storage. For me, this is more than enough, since all of my images are synced with iCloud and most of my storage is consumed by Apple Music (because I dumbly stored Lossless songs instead of regular ones). After that, I do have the Photos app and WhatsApp as the most consuming apps. With all this, I'm using around 200GB, which is a clear indicator that 128GB wouldn't be enough and 256GB allows me a little extra breathing room.
Samsung is more direct about whether a phone with 128GB might be enough for users. It says that a phone with this average storage can handle: 900 photos, 60 minutes of UHD video, 1,000 songs, 100+ apps and games, and 20 movies. That's helpful information if you're on the fence between 128GB vs. 256GB for your next phone. Still, from personal experience, if you just like to store a ton of songs, a ton of images, or the latest episodes of a TV show to watch while traveling or commuting, 256GB of storage is the amount you should aim for. Besides that, there's another upcoming trend that might make you use more storage: AI.
AI might make manufacturers offer more storage
The AI trend isn't new, and with all the major tech companies — Apple, Samsung, and Google — into it, artificial intelligence isn't going anywhere. Considering that and the fact that it's best to run chatbots locally on your phone, you'll want to make sure you have enough memory on your device. According to a TrendForce report, these AI models require 40-60GB of system storage for this local AI processing, meaning that on a phone with only 128GB of storage, you'll lose all the space to AI.
As companies look to offer a more secure experience, TrendForce expects that smartphone makers will focus on increasing the minimum storage on smartphones to ensure that users have enough space to run AI locally. What makes this report so on point is that even Apple, which has always been on the lower side of storage offering, has all of its current models, including the new iPhone 17e, starting at 256GB of storage. Long story short, if you want to be ready for what's already happening with AI, 256GB of storage is the sweet spot. On the other hand, 128GB might be more than enough if you're not ready to embrace the AI trend, or if you only use your phone for minimum experiences.