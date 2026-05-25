128GB Vs. 256GB: How Much Phone Storage Do You Really Need?

It's crazy to think today's phones offer terabytes of storage, which is quite a jump from the 4GB or 8GB capacities that existed when Apple first released the iPhone almost 20 years ago. For the longest time, Android manufacturers relied on expandable microSD storage (and some still do), while Apple remained with just a few storage options. Currently, an iPhone starts with at least 256GB of space (and it can go as high as 2TB), but if you're shopping on the Android market, there are still 128GB phone options. With that in mind, you are probably wondering if you can get away with 128GB or if you need to step up to 256GB of storage. The answer, as you might expect, depends on what you do with your phone.

If you want to store thousands of photos and videos locally, download hundreds of apps, or a dozen of heavy games, then the smaller 128GB model might not be enough for you. Before you even go to the phone store, it's best to get a good idea of how much space you're currently using, and to do that, just go under Settings > General > iPhone Storage to find how much memory your phone has, and which apps are taking up the most space.