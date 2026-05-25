How To Tell If Your USB Charging Port Is Broken

As one of the most important devices in our lives, our phone failing to charge at inopportune times can be nothing short of a nightmare. So, how do you tell if the USB charging port is broken? Is it something simple, like pocket lint accumulating in the opening, or will you have to shell out for professional repairs?

A short visual inspection should come first. If you see bent or broken connections, the charging port is toast and will require a replacement. Likewise, a wobbly connection can also indicate that a repair is needed.

Yet, if none of these apply to you, you may still have a chance to save the evening and get your phone up and running. In fact, the USB cable or the charger could be broken, or the port itself could be blocked by something. Regardless of the underlying cause, prepare for "rigorous" testing, and if everything turns out well, a quick DIY port-cleaning session that could save you a trip to a local service tech.