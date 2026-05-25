4 Noise-Canceling Headphones Consumer Reports Says You Should Avoid

If you're looking for cheap HDMI cables, the Amazon Basics label isn't the worst option. If you're shopping for noise-canceling headphones, though, your hard-earned cash shouldn't go toward a pair of the $32 Amazon Basics Hybrid ANC Headphones. CR wasn't too keen on the sound quality and noise-canceling of these cans, and that disdain is shared by numerous Amazon shoppers. At first glance, the product's 4.3 out of 5-star score (based on over 700 reviews) may lead one to think otherwise, but we dug a little deeper.

Many of the 2 and 3-star user reviews mention lackluster sound quality (with one person comparing them to freebie, in-flight headphones) and ANC that operates too lightly. One of the more recent reviews mentioned that the headphone controls stopped working after only six months, forcing the user to plug them in to power them down because the button-based "off" function no longer worked. We also read several call quality complaints, with the overall consensus being "muffled and laggy."

If there's any saving grace with the Amazon Basics Hybrid ANC, it's the $32 price for a pair of noise-canceling headphones. Amazon also claims you'll get up to 35 hours of battery life with ANC enabled, and 45 hours with ANC off. Still, an extra $20-30 puts you in a much better position, at least as far as performance and reliability are concerned.