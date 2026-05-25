Can A Bulky Phone Case Affect Your Battery?

Mrwhosetheboss on YouTube tested various cases to see how they affected a phone's temperature, the results included a few surprises. Firstly, he found that applying a skin to the back of a phone caused more heat build-up than any of the cases he tried. He put this down to the skin being applied directly to the phone's body, with heat unable to easily escape. The bulky case that he tried resulted in a lower temperature than the skin, as did a case that acted as a complete enclosure for the phone. Mrwhosetheboss noted that some bulky cases are designed with ventilation in mind by including vents and ridges to ensure it doesn't squeeze against the phone, trapping the heat inside.

With that in mind, the extent to which any heat remains inside the phone appears to depend on the specific case design. A key point is that modern smartphones come with built‑in thermal protections that kick in when the device gets too hot. The protections involve the phone automatically slowing the processor, or dimming or turning off the screen, among other measures. The safeguards aim to prevent battery damage, but the downside is that the phone's operations might temporarily feel sluggish.

The bottom line is that having a bulky case that hugs the back of the phone can make it heat up more quickly and cause quicker drainage, but the device's thermal protections will activate to prevent damage. So if you want to use a bulky case, consider one that allows the heat to dissipate. Additionally, be wary of skins, especially thick ones, if you're into demanding tasks like gaming and video editing.