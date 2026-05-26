Belt-Drive Vs. Direct-Drive Turntables: What's The Difference?

So you've decided to go for a turntable over a cheap record player: welcome to the club. There will be time to pick out a replacement cartridge, but for now, your first step is to decide between a belt-drive and a direct-drive turntable. Unfortunately, this is when confusion officially enters the chat, so it's good to know how both types operate.

With a belt-drive, the platter is located on a bearing-supported center spindle. As the name suggests, a rubber belt goes around the rim of the platter and motor-driven pulley. Since the drive motor isn't in direct contact with the platter, there will be much less overall vibration, meaning fewer chances of your cartridge picking up the motor's rumble. However, the belt will eventually wear out and stretch over time, so you'll have to replace it once you notice the pitch go wobbly.

Direct-drive, on the other hand, has the motor spinning the platter directly. The central spindle is part of the motor itself, making it pretty low-maintenance, since you won't have to deal with changing belts. Direct-drive turntables also offer finer pitch control, and many audiophiles prefer them for their pitch stability. Yet, due to their design, they're bulkier, more expensive, and, in many cases, have a slightly higher noise floor than a belt-driven counterpart.