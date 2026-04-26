3 Cheap Upgrades That Will Instantly Improve Your Turntable's Audio Quality

The cartridge is among the most important components of a turntable. It holds the stylus, which makes direct contact with your records. The cartridge also serves to translate the physical signals it receives from the stylus into the sounds you hear when a record is playing.

The cost of a new cartridge can vary, though it's possible to make an upgrade for only about $100. As long as your new cartridge is an improvement over your current one, a quality model can pick up sonic nuances that a lesser cartridge might not reproduce. Because the cartridge contains the stylus, upgrading the entire unit is worth considering when the stylus has worn down and needs replacing.

As users on Reddit's /r/turntables community point out, different cartridges can also offer different overall sound profiles. If you wish, you can take the time to experiment with various options to find one that matches your specific tastes. That said, as with any turntable upgrade, it's important to confirm a new cartridge is compatible with your unit before buying one.