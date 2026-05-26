This Cheap Retro Camera Used By Taylor Swift Has Way Better Reviews Than You'd Expect

Retro gadgets are making a comeback. While shooting instant cameras is relatively cheap (each photo costs a dollar or two), a roll of Super-8 plus processing and scanning will run you around $150. Fortunately, you can get an approximation of the vintage experience with the CS-8 without all the hassle and the cost.

Designed as an eerily accurate replica of the original Super-8 camera, the CS-8 features a 2.7k video sensor, an f/2.0 lens, and an 8x zoom. This is in line with what you see in most smartphones, so the smartphone-native shooters will be familiar with the experience. The difference is that some users say the videos the CS-8 produces remind them of early '00s digicams.

Specs aside, the main draw is the design and its intended workflow. For starters, there's no screen, meaning that you can't see the videos until you transfer them to the computer. So how do you operate it without a screen? CS-8 has a physical viewfinder to help with shooting, but everything else you do with a set of dials. In addition to an on/off dial, one is reserved for choosing a series of on-board retro filters, and it lets you pick your aspect ratio (9:16, 16:9, 1:1, and 4:3).

The trigger button is particularly interesting. Just like with the original Super-8, holding down the trigger starts recording. Once you release it and press it again, the button creates a new video file. Similar to other popular hybrid cameras, such as the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo, it prioritizes the in-the-moment approach. The CS-08's dedication to this philosophy is most apparent when you sneak a peek at its era-appropriate meters used for tracking battery life and SD card space.