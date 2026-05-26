Keep These Gadgets Away From Your Router If You Want Fast Internet

At a time when so many devices rely on seamless internet connectivity, even slightly slow speeds can disrupt everyday tasks. From streaming content to downloading files, everything depends on the internet speed your device receives. Keep in mind that simply opting for a fast internet plan isn't enough. You also need to make sure the router isn't fighting interference from nearby gadgets.

A wide array of devices and gadgets interferes with your router, and many of these are present in almost every home. Gadgets like baby monitors, cordless phones, Bluetooth speakers, security cameras, smart TVs, and even unshielded power cables can cause interference and directly impact internet speeds on your PC or smartphone. As long as these devices are away from the router, the interference is largely negligible, but when placed in close quarters, you start to notice the difference in network speed, connectivity, and reliability.

The good news is that you don't need to upgrade the router, change plans, or switch ISPs to increase your internet speed. In many cases, simply changing the router's position or keeping interference-causing gadgets away from the router is all that's needed. The results are visible almost immediately.