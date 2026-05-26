You've Probably Put Off Cleaning These 5 Gadgets For Way Too Long

When you go to the bathroom, you're supposed to wash your hands. If you spend time outside, you need to wash your hands when you come back. Before eating lunch or dinner, you'll want to wash your hands. Hygiene is important and it's something that most of us practice. You might think you wash enough, but the reality is probably not. You see, it's not necessarily your hands that need the washing, but the items you're touching, especially gadgets. Studies have found that smartphones can carry 10 times the germs of the average toilet seat. But one thing to note is that toilet seats regularly get cleaned and disinfected, most phone screens do not. They go on collecting and carrying those germs, with you touching and spreading them, and it's a recipe for disaster.

Phones aren't the only gadget this happens with. The point is the devices we touch day after day are filthy, from our keyboards to game controllers. They might need to be wiped down and disinfected, or sometimes deep-cleaned, but that's usually not happening because we've put it off for one reason or another. Consider this your sanitary wake-up call to get some disinfectant wipes or a proper cleaning solution and get started. Here are some gadgets you've probably put off cleaning for way too long — we all have.