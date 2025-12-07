Is It Ever Safe To Use WD-40 On Electronics?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever needed to unseat a stubborn screw or grease the track of a sliding-glass door, chances are good you've used a can of WD-40 to get the job done. A jack of all trades, WD-40 is commonly used as a lubricating agent, but can also be used to protect against rust, corrosion, and moisture. A useful applicant for home, garden, and automotive purposes, even the occasional tech hobbyist can find various uses for a can of Water Displacement, 40th Formula (the literal meaning behind the acronym).

But DIY computer-builders and vintage radio restorers be warned: the traditional WD-40 Multi-Use Product is not designed to be used on electronics. What's the big deal, you may be asking? Regular WD-40 is highly flammable, and the residue it leaves behind is known to be electrically conductive.

Even if you blast it onto a power supply or exposed circuitry and everything seems fine in the moment, that leftover residue is basically a ticking time bomb. Give it a few days or weeks, and it can trigger a short, fry the entire component, or— worst-case scenario — spark an electrical fire.