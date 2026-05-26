5 Audio Gadgets That Can Last Decades
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Technology can feel pretty disposable at times. We tout the latest gadget as the next great thing, only to forget it within a year when the subsequent iteration launches. Couple this with cheap products that sometimes feel like they were designed to fall apart so you can buy them again, and it really seems like technology doesn't last as long as it used to.
There are a lot of cool gadgets worth buying on a budget, but it's unlikely that any of them will last through decades of use. And with so many digital devices that come with a marketing strategy of planned obsolescence, everything feels like it's headed to a landfill sooner rather than later. But this doesn't have to be the case, especially in the audiophile world.
There's a reason why your grandparents' hi-fi system is still alive and kicking and sounding better than anything you can pick up at your local Walmart. But even today, a number of auditory gadgets exist that are designed to be with you for decades to come. Sure, you'll be paying a premium, but if you're enjoying your audio decades from now, it might just be worth the investment.
A good turntable
A good turntable will almost certainly last you a lifetime. I know this because my Yamaha P-200 turntable released back in 1983. This vintage turntable was handed down to me, and it still sounds amazing to this day. It's all original — the only parts that have been replaced are the odd new belt and cartridge. It sounds amazing over 40 years after it played its first record.
If you spend the money, a turntable is the sort of audio gadget that you can pass down for the next generation to enjoy. And a good turntable with modern features doesn't need to cost a fortune. Something like the Sony PS-LX3BT Wireless Bluetooth Turntable is a great choice that could easily be with you for decades.
If you are listening to a lot of vinyl records, having a good turntable is essential. A cheap turntable will not only produce poor and uneven sound, but it could damage the records you listen to. And what good is that vinyl collection if you are damaging it every time you listen? Invest in a really good turntable to enjoy your music as it was intended for decades to come.
A high-quality stereo receiver
A stereo receiver might be the most important part of your home audio setup. You can think of it like the central hub of all your audio devices, with everything connecting through it. It combines a number of devices — an amplifier to power audio, an AM/FM radio, and these days, Bluetooth — and it allows you to switch between inputs of connected devices.
More expensive receivers can do more with all sorts of inputs, but they all generally work in the same manner. A receiver works to amplify sound and support a number of formats. An audio signal goes in, and the receiver processes that signal in the preamp before sending it to the power amp. It's then amplified and the audio signal is relayed to your speakers.
I explain all of that because a good stereo amplifier is essential to quality sound. And if you have a great receiver, you can expect it to be your audio centerpiece for decades to come. The Yamaha R-S202BL Stereo Receiver is a good example of this. A sleek and timeless design that's built to last and build a sound system around.
A good set of speakers
Your speakers are generally what everyone will first notice about your audio system. And a good set of speakers can completely change the way music sounds and how it makes you feel. There have been a number of classic speakers, many of which are still sought out today by audiophiles. For my part, I'm lucky enough to have a pair of vintage Bose 901 speakers on a pair of tulip stands.
These speakers from the early 1970s can sell on the secondhand market for over $1,000, showing how coveted they are by audiophiles. More modern speakers like the JBL L82 Classic MKII Bookshelf Speakers are seen by many as the ultimate in audio. But sometimes quality does come at a price, as the JBL L82 speakers normally sell for over $3,000, and that's not even counting the stands you'll need.
That's a hefty price tag, but if you're looking for the kind of speakers that will last so long you'll leave them to your kids in your will, many audiophiles feel these are worth the investment. And if you need to pair a good subwoofer with them, we've got you covered with the 14 best subwoofers for audiophiles.
A pair of high-quality headphones
Sometimes you want to listen to music on a more personal level, and sometimes you want to enjoy your audio without bothering the people around you. In that case, you are going to need a great pair of headphones. And I'm not talking about tech-heavy wireless headphones designed to look better than they sound.
Audiophiles swear by wired headphones for a number of reasons, such as not having to deal with latency issues, audio dropping, and signal interference. But a good pair of wired headphones not only gives you great sound, but can provide a superior build quality that will last for decades. And the much-loved Sennheiser HD 660S2 Audiophile Open-Back Over Ear Headphones are a great example of this.
A good pair of headphones is like a good pair of shoes. Sure, you can get by with any old pair, but when you slide into the perfect set, the world just feels a little bit different. Music can become more intimate, a wider soundstage exposes more details, and a comfortable design means you can listen for longer periods of time.
A high-end CD player
Vinyl might be nice, but don't sleep on the power of the compact disc. The humble CD can offer some of the best sound available at the lowest price. You can easily find your favorite album for a couple of bucks at most thrift stores. The compact disc provides lossless audio and allows for great sound quality at a rock-bottom price.
In order to take advantage of the audio a compact disc can provide, a really great CD player will be required. The Onkyo DXC390 6 Disc CD Changer is a well-regarded machine, and one that supports multiple discs. While more expensive than those old clock radio CD players, the quality is where it delivers its value. And unlike cheaper players, the Onkyo can be your dedicated CD machine for years to come.
With CD sales once again on the rise over the last few years with new generations entering the music space, picking up a quality CD player is going to be more important than ever. And if you have kids that you want to help get into the format, setting them up with something that will last them throughout their audio journey is worth the small investment.
Methodology
When selecting the audio gadgets for this list, we researched a number of popular products in the audio space. We investigated user reviews and recommendations, as well as the products that audiophiles have been using in their own spaces for a number of years, in order to help readers avoid less durable alternatives.
The writer's own experience with vintage hi-fi was also used in recommending the tech that can last for decades, having firsthand experience with many items featured. Lastly, we took into account the reviews of audio experts and content creators, finding the products that they not only recommend, but have been using for years.