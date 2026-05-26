5 Audio Gadgets That Can Last Decades

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Technology can feel pretty disposable at times. We tout the latest gadget as the next great thing, only to forget it within a year when the subsequent iteration launches. Couple this with cheap products that sometimes feel like they were designed to fall apart so you can buy them again, and it really seems like technology doesn't last as long as it used to.

There are a lot of cool gadgets worth buying on a budget, but it's unlikely that any of them will last through decades of use. And with so many digital devices that come with a marketing strategy of planned obsolescence, everything feels like it's headed to a landfill sooner rather than later. But this doesn't have to be the case, especially in the audiophile world.

There's a reason why your grandparents' hi-fi system is still alive and kicking and sounding better than anything you can pick up at your local Walmart. But even today, a number of auditory gadgets exist that are designed to be with you for decades to come. Sure, you'll be paying a premium, but if you're enjoying your audio decades from now, it might just be worth the investment.