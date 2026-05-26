China's New Breakthrough Could Power Drones Mid-Air With Microwaves

Chinese developers have produced a power transmission platform that could enable its military to expand its drone operations. Developed by researchers at China's Xidian University, it utilizes a car-mounted transmission system to emit microwaves that charge drones mid-air. Although the results of the study were mixed, experts believe that the system could be a preliminary step toward producing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that can patrol the skies for indefinite periods.

Of course, China isn't the only country looking to build energy transmission technologies. The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), for instance, has invested in developing tech capable of transmitting 800 watts of power to targets more than 5 miles away, setting a global record. Because in-air recharge capabilities can enhance a variety of military operations, they are likely to become a major pillar of global drone programs. Although such advancements may change the shape of drone operations in the long term, the current slate of technologies continues to suffer from efficiency issues.

Ultimately, China's ongoing energy transmission efforts exemplify how technologies like drones, robotics, and artificial intelligence are swiftly changing the military landscape. As these innovations make their way into military drones, the scale and scope of warfare will continue to dramatically expand. Already, these changes are rendering catastrophic consequences across the Middle East, Africa, and Eurasia. In the Russia-Ukraine conflict, for instance, a frontline stalemate has given way to increasingly long-distance drone attacks, some of which have totaled over 1,000 miles away from the front lines. Orchestrating such attacks, without the costly overhead of missile systems, has proven critical to modern strategic playbooks. Microwave technologies could further revolutionize these conflicts, serving as both charging systems and drone defense weapons.