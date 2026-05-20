8 Cool New iOS 27 Accessibility Features You Can Look Forward To In The Fall

Following the pattern of the past few years, Apple decided to announce upcoming software features ahead of its WWDC keynote. This time, the company is officially unveiling a handful of new accessibility functions for iOS 27, which is expected to be previewed during the WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8, and released to all users by fall. While the star of this keynote should be new Apple Intelligence features and an all-new Siri powered by Google Gemini models, the company already teased a bit of that by revealing that Apple Intelligence will power VoiceOver and Magnifier, natural language will come to Voice Controls, and a few other perks that will make the iPhone, but also the iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro more accessible to users.

What's more interesting about Apple's accessibility features is that everybody can take advantage of them, as one of the most popular features have been Vehicle Motion Cues, which helps improve motion sickness when the person is using a gadget in a vehicle. For example, this functionality will expand to visionOS 27, as many Apple Vision Pro users take advantage of that headset in airplanes, trains, and other moving vehicles.

Despite rumors regarding upcoming iOS 27 features, these are the first batch of officially announced functions, and here's how they might make your iPhone experience better once iOS 27 becomes available to everyone.