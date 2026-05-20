Prime Video Has An Animated Batman Series With A Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Ask any self-respecting Batman fan which is the best animated iteration of the character, and chances are they'll shine their Bat Signal on Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm's 1992 groundbreaking show, "Batman: The Animated Series." The gloomy-yet-gorgeous take on the Dark Knight was an Emmy-winning masterpiece, held in just as high regard as the greatest live-action versions of Gotham's guardian, giving us the perfectly cast Kevin Conroy as Batman and Mark Hamill, in one of his best movie roles not including Luke Skywalker, as The Joker. For decades, the show was untouchable, but in 2024, Timm returned to the Batcave, giving us a brand-new take on the pointy-eared vigilante in Prime Video's "Batman: Caped Crusader."

Timm once again tapped into what made his original take on the character so iconic, drawing on story lines from the 1940s to the 1960s and the hero who fought throughout them, but this is no attempt to mirror his '90s show. Timm is joined by executive producers that included J.J. Abrams, "The Batman" director Matt Reeves, and Ed Brubaker, while Hamish Linklater, best known for his roles in "Midnight Mass" and "The Big Short," steps up to the microphone to provide the voice behind the cowl. Delivering a very different but impressively impactful take on Batman, the show also applies some creative tweaks that set it apart from "The Animated Series," and in doing so has earned the series immense praise.