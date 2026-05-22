Why Men In Black's Screenwriter Is Proud He Was Fired From Fox's First X-Men Movie

Bryan Singer's first two "X-Men" movies were somewhat trailblazers in the early aughts as far as super hero movie adaptations went. They felt different from the start — say, to Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" or Mark Steven Johnson's horrendous live-action "Daredevil" — and that inherent quality remained intact to this day. The ensemble cast (including Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Famke Janssen, Anna Paquin, and more) played a vital part in that, but it was the character-driven writing that lifted 2000's "X-Men" as an outstanding piece of work at the dawn of the superhero movie boom.

What many might not know, however, is that "Men in Black" screenwriter Ed Solomon played a key role in that before he decided to give up his credit in the film as a writer (the story and the script are officially credited to Singer, Tom DeSanto, and David Hayter). The main characters of "X-Men" were fully-fledged, flesh-and-blood human beings instead of typical superhero archetypes due to Solomon's approach to the source material.

As the writer-director explained in a ComingSoon.net interview, "But what am I proud of? I got fired initially because I chose to write a superhero movie where their physical powers were external manifestations of their internal issues, and that they were written as real human beings. I'm still to this day really proud that I was the first person to do that." As a result, "X-Men" (alongside its 2003 sequel "X2: X-Men United") became a huge influence within the subgenre on every Marvel and DC movie adaptation that came after Singer's impactful feature.