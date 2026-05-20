Your Next Amazon Kindle Might Feature A Battery You Can Replace Yourself

Most tablets and mobile devices are completely sealed off, so you can't replace components like the batteries. That's unfortunate since batteries naturally degrade over repeated charge cycles. A new software update for Amazon's Kindle series might suggest that won't be the case in future devices, though. In Kindle's 5.19.4 software update, there is a brief mention of user-replaceable batteries, as reported by Good E Reader.

More specifically, the text describes how to identify and deal with a non-working battery and coaches users through purchasing a replacement and installing it. It even mentions scanning a QR code to open a store page for the appropriate batteries. The original Kindle e-readers (First Generation) did have user-replaceable batteries – iFixit even has a guide for doing so. Newer devices are much less intuitive in that regard, with backings that are sealed shut versus the original model's easily removable back plate.

Degrading batteries are a major concern for the longevity of older devices and are necessary to consider when taking into account the average lifespan of a Kindle. Upcoming Kindle devices may include designs with replaceable batteries if the update text is any indication. This is likely happening so Amazon's Kindles adhere to a new European Union law, going into effect in February 2027, which requires all smartphones and tablets to offer replaceable batteries — and the ability to swap them out with no specialized tools required.