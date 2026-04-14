What's The Average Lifespan Of A Kindle? Here's What Users Say

E-readers are very handy devices that make reading really easy, especially on the go, thanks to how many books they can hold at one time. Over the years, Kindles have become the most popular e-readers on the market thanks to the sheer number of titles available on Amazon's marketplace. And while some argue that Kindles aren't needed anymore, plenty of people still find them useful devices to keep around, thanks to how long they last.

There's been a lot of discussion about how long a Kindle's lifespan might be. On average, we've seen users report getting more than five years out of their Kindles. Forum posts dating back to 2019 show that even Kindles purchased nearly 10 years before were still running strong despite being put through the wringer. Amazon doesn't provide any official information on how long you can expect your Kindle to last, though it continues to offer security updates for many older Kindles, dating back to the 10th Generation Kindle Paperwhite released in 2018.

We found reports from users who say they are still using the same Kindle after 12 years, with another user stating that their oldest Kindle from 2011 still works. Some users have also speculated that their newer Kindles might not last as long due to screen issues such as yellowing.