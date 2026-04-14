What's The Average Lifespan Of A Kindle? Here's What Users Say
E-readers are very handy devices that make reading really easy, especially on the go, thanks to how many books they can hold at one time. Over the years, Kindles have become the most popular e-readers on the market thanks to the sheer number of titles available on Amazon's marketplace. And while some argue that Kindles aren't needed anymore, plenty of people still find them useful devices to keep around, thanks to how long they last.
There's been a lot of discussion about how long a Kindle's lifespan might be. On average, we've seen users report getting more than five years out of their Kindles. Forum posts dating back to 2019 show that even Kindles purchased nearly 10 years before were still running strong despite being put through the wringer. Amazon doesn't provide any official information on how long you can expect your Kindle to last, though it continues to offer security updates for many older Kindles, dating back to the 10th Generation Kindle Paperwhite released in 2018.
We found reports from users who say they are still using the same Kindle after 12 years, with another user stating that their oldest Kindle from 2011 still works. Some users have also speculated that their newer Kindles might not last as long due to screen issues such as yellowing.
How to ensure your Kindle has a long life
The general consensus seems to be that it all depends on how you take care of the device, with one user even saying that expecting 10 years out of a Kindle isn't unrealistic. Another user noted they only had to replace their 2012 Kindle after accidentally stepping on it, which cracked the screen. Unfortunately, one recent complicating factor is that Amazon is ending support for all Kindle and Kindle Fire devices that went on sale before 2013.
If you want your Kindle to last as long as possible so you can take advantage of Kindle Unlimited or cheaper alternatives, the biggest concern users report is battery life. Out of the box, Kindles already have excellent battery life; however, over time, this may deteriorate as you use the device more. E-readers are designed to last for weeks on a single battery charge, so avoiding bad charging habits can keep the battery from wearing out as quickly.
There are plenty of things you can do to improve your Kindle's lifespan. If you're looking to improve how long your Kindle lasts before the battery dies, try lowering the backlight settings (if it has one) or even turning off the internet connection when not in use. You can also use a case or other protective cover to help mitigate physical damage. Unfortunately, there's no guarantee your Kindle will last forever, but based on user reports, you should get a good few years out of the device before having to worry about replacing it.