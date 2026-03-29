Ditch Your Kindle Unlimited Subscription For These Cheaper Alternatives
Kindle Unlimited is one of the best options available on the internet for anyone who enjoys reading digital books, thanks to the enormous content library it has for its subscribers. However, it's that catalog variety that also makes the Amazon service one of the most expensive in its category, normally costing around $11.99 per month. On the other hand, there are similar alternatives out there that don't compromise the budget as much for those interested in this market.
In recent years, several platforms have managed to expand their catalog to compete against Kindle Unlimited, which for years sat as one of the only options that users had. It's now possible to access a large library of ebooks, audiobooks and other types of content for less than that $10 a month. In fact, many of these secondary options have major titles that the Kindle doesn't offer because of Amazon's exclusivity policy for authors interested in joining the program.
If you want access to digital books, but you aren't a hardcore enough reader to hit the break-even point of Kindle Unlimited (which sits around the three or four books mark), there are Kindle alternatives worth buying out there. Besides paying less for the subscription, you'll still have access to several options that aren't available on Amazon's service, including even bestsellers from major publishers.
Libby
Libby is probably one of the most unique tools out there for anyone who enjoys having access to ebooks, mainly in North America. It's completely free, but to get access to the service you need to have a library card. Luckily, Libby supports more than 90% of public libraries, so it's very likely you'll be able to access the wide range of magazines, books or audiobooks offered by this free app on your phone.
Despite not having any purchases or in-app ads, Libby works in a way that is similar to a traditional library. When you choose a book, it doesn't stay on your device forever — it's more like a loan that can last from seven to 21 days, which can vary depending on where you're borrowing it from. Also, even though they are digital files, many options only have one copy available, so popular bestsellers normally have a longer waitlist.
Still, Libby is an excellent option for anyone who has access to cards from several libraries but doesn't have the time to visit them to borrow physical books. Even with the wait to read some of the biggest releases from recent years, like "Sunrise on the Reaping" or "Onyx Storm," Libby still has hundreds of free options without the need to enter a waitlist.
Kobo Plus
One of Kindle Unlimited's main rivals, Kobo Plus offers a full subscription for $9.99 a month or exclusive ebook and audiobook plans for $7.99 each. Basically, if you don't consume a particular type of content, you save even more money, especially coming from Kindle Unlimited.
Kobo Plus has access to more than 2 million ebooks and a long list of audiobooks, especially for fans of fiction and romance, and it also offers a good space for indie authors. In fact, for those who enjoy exploring new authors and not sticking only to bestsellers, Kobo has a huge variety of options in these categories. However, it still has some more popular options, like books from Rachel Reid, known for "Heated Rivalry."
Also, Kobo Plus isn't limited to Rakuten's popular e-readers. It can also be downloaded as an app for phones and tablets. Another cool feature of the subscription is that, after finishing reading a book that's part of a larger saga, Kobo itself recommends the next volume of the series for you to continue reading without losing your rhythm.
Storytel
Despite being better known for its audiobooks, Storytel is also an option for those who want ebooks at a price slightly lower than Kindle Unlimited. For anyone who has never subscribed to the service before, the first seven days are free, which is enough time to check out the main options in the catalog and even read a complete book, depending on its size and on your reading pace.
However, for those interested in subscribing to this service in the United States, there are some important details to consider. Storytel doesn't officially operate in the country, but the company acquired Audiobooks to provide the same services. International users can still download the Storytel app and find subscription plans that often sit around the €9.99 mark, while the option focused on the U.S. market costs around $14.95 per month.
Although the Audiobooks app itself is more expensive than Kindle Unlimited, it's worth remembering that it positions itself as a cheaper alternative to Audible, offering more than 700,000 audiobook options for its subscribers. Still, for those who have the possibility of using international accounts on their app stores, the original version of Storytel offers options for both audio and ebooks and has good books in its catalog, including "Harry Potter."
Hoopla
Another free service, Hoopla works similarly to Libby. To access its catalog of services, you need an active card at a partner public library that offers Hoopla as part of its benefits and you can rent books without any additional costs. It's an extra option for those who don't want Kindle Unlimited because of Amazon's pricing.
One of the big advantages that Hoopla has over Libby is that it has the simultaneous lending option, so there are no waitlists for when more than one person is interested in the same book. However, it's worth checking what lending limit your library sets, since libraries usually pay a fee to the platform for each loan. In fact, the items are generally available to you for 21 days and then they are returned automatically.
Beyond books, Hoopla also offers a good selection of other media, mainly comic books and graphic novels. Movies and music are also available to be rented on the Hoopla app, making it one of the best free streaming apps for users who enjoy diversifying the content they consume, even with some limitations on the amount of files you can have simultaneously.
Shonen Jump Manga & Comics
If you use Kindle Unlimited mostly to access manga like "Attack on Titan" and "Witch Hat Atelier," the official Shonen Jump app can provide a wider variety for a lower price. The company is one of the biggest publishers in Japan, and many of the genre's best works are usually released under its banner.
For just $3.99 a month, you can get access to series like "One Piece," "Naruto," "Dragon Ball," and dozens of other titles, making its catalog one of the best available for fans of the genre. In fact, chapters are usually published on the same day as their Japanese release, and no chapter limits come with the subscription.
To put things in perspective, a physical manga volume usually costs between $10 and $15, depending on the title. On top of that, some physical editions are no longer easy to find in stores, so a Shonen Jump subscription gives readers a much cheaper way to keep up with major releases without needing a Kindle.