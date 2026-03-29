Ditch Your Kindle Unlimited Subscription For These Cheaper Alternatives

Kindle Unlimited is one of the best options available on the internet for anyone who enjoys reading digital books, thanks to the enormous content library it has for its subscribers. However, it's that catalog variety that also makes the Amazon service one of the most expensive in its category, normally costing around $11.99 per month. On the other hand, there are similar alternatives out there that don't compromise the budget as much for those interested in this market.

In recent years, several platforms have managed to expand their catalog to compete against Kindle Unlimited, which for years sat as one of the only options that users had. It's now possible to access a large library of ebooks, audiobooks and other types of content for less than that $10 a month. In fact, many of these secondary options have major titles that the Kindle doesn't offer because of Amazon's exclusivity policy for authors interested in joining the program.

If you want access to digital books, but you aren't a hardcore enough reader to hit the break-even point of Kindle Unlimited (which sits around the three or four books mark), there are Kindle alternatives worth buying out there. Besides paying less for the subscription, you'll still have access to several options that aren't available on Amazon's service, including even bestsellers from major publishers.