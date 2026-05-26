How Long Should Your Laptop Battery Last?

One of the obvious appeals of owning a laptop over a desktop computer is that it can be operated just about anywhere, thanks to its onboard battery. As convenient as a battery-powered PC can be, though, it's not a convenience that can be utilized indefinitely. Laptop batteries have a very finite lifespan, generally around 2-5 years or 500-1,000 charge cycles, with your particular usage habits greatly affecting how long it'll actually last.

No matter how convenient and portable computers get, they are still fairly complex pieces of equipment, and depending on what you're doing with them, they can be surprisingly thirsty, power-wise. Placing a heavy strain on the battery constantly depletes its capacity, and constantly recharging it will gradually reduce its ability to store a full charge over the long run. If you want your laptop's battery to last as long as realistically possible, you need to be considerate of what you're doing with it and how long you use it in a single session. Of course, all batteries fail eventually, but with some smart habits, you can push that failure out as far as possible, maximizing the time before you need to replace the battery (or the entire laptop if it can't be removed).