Why Do Computers Still Need Wi-Fi Antennas?

Whether you are building your own PC or have bought a prebuilt from a boutique builder, there is a good chance you will come across Wi-Fi antennas in your motherboard or the computer box to plug into your desktop. These antennas typically have a traditional screw-in design for a direct connection to the back of your PC or a shark fin/ blade design to place on top of your desk or PC case with a connection via an extension cable. It's perfectly natural to wonder why your PC needs a Wi-Fi antenna in a world where your smartphone, tablet, or even your laptop connects just fine with your Wi-Fi without any external antennas.

While you may not visually see big Wi-Fi antennas on your mobile devices, each device still uses an antenna of some sort. Most prebuilt desktops and laptops from mainstream brands have internal antennas, too, usually completely hidden from the outside for aesthetics. Similarly, phones typically either use their metal chassis as an antenna or have a flexible foil-style antenna glued inside their casing. This is because a Wi-Fi antenna is an essential component, the absence of which can turn out to be a big Wi-Fi mistake and seriously impact not just your device's Wi-Fi performance but also Bluetooth connectivity, as the same antennas are often used for the latter as well.