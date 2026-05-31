AI Might Finally Have A Real Use By Extending Your EV's Battery Life

AI has been embroiled in a number of controversies of late, from inducing mental fatigue to actively making users less intelligent. There have also been conflicts within the U.S. government over the use of AI in defense systems. There's also ongoing discourse around AI training on the work of artists, damaging the environment, or jeopardizing jobs across a number of industries. However, the news surrounding this seemingly inevitable AI boom isn't all bad. AI does have a number of potentially helpful applications.

One of the most recent developments is environmentally friendly: helping to charge the lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles in a way that extends those batteries' lifespans, without increasing charge time. A research team at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden released a report that explains a new technique to allow EV batteries to be fast-charged while mitigating some of the deleterious effects rapid charging normally has on them.