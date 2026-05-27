4 Essential Apps That Can Change Your PlayStation 5 Experience
There are undoubtedly a good number of people who only use their PlayStation 5 as a gaming console, and for those that do, they are limiting depriving themselves of a convenient entertainment center. You see, in addition to playing your favorite games, the PS5 delivers access to streaming services and, depending on which model you have, the ability to play Blu-ray discs and DVDs. Both of these options are great if you don't have a smart TV or a dedicated DVD player, but beyond that, some apps that can actually change your overall PS5 experience by adding functionality and possibly even improving your gameplay experience.
Just as Xbox and Nintendo Switch have essential apps, there are some that every PS5 user should download. We've come up with just four such apps that allow you to do more with your PS5 than just play games and watch movies or shows. With these apps, you'll be able to get the most out of your PlayStation 5 by turning it into both a gaming platform and a media hub.
Twitch
If you're a gamer, you've probably used Twitch before to keep up with your favorite streamers, get drops for your favorite games, or take a look at a new release. Downloading Twitch to your PS5 is a great way to watch streams on your TV, especially between games, but there's more to the app than that.
Connecting your Twitch profile to your PlayStation account allows you to stream gameplay directly from your console. It's as easy as hitting the Create button on your DualSense controller, clicking the Broadcast icon (the one that looks like a radio tower), then selecting which streaming service you want to use. That will bring up some customization options, such as whether you want your camera or microphone to be included on the stream, and when you're done, you just have to press Go Live.
Of course, specialized software like OBS Studio and Streamlabs is better for those who are serious about streaming, and a capture card is the way to go for high-quality video. Still, it's great that there's a way to broadcast without having to invest in extra equipment. After all, streaming doesn't have to be about trying to become an influencer; it can simply be a fun way to share your gameplay with friends.
Spotify
If you want to turn your PlayStation 5 into a media hub, you'll need an audio streaming app where you can play all your favorite music and podcasts on your TV. The PS5 has the major services like Apple Music and Pandora, but odds are you use Spotify, which has the largest subscriber base. With the Spotify app, you can access the services massive catalogue along with your own playlists from your console.
The Spotify app will even continue playing in the background while you have a game open, allowing you to listen to your own music or podcasts while you're gaming. There are lots of video games with incredible soundtracks that elevate the experience, but if you're stuck on a level or experience grinding in a specific location, the music can get repetitive. Having the option to play music from your PlayStation 5 makes it a better device for both entertainment and gaming, which is why Spotify — or an app like it — is essential.
YouTube
YouTube is another one of those platforms everyone has used, being synonymous with video content from vlogs to music videos to educational content, so downloading the app to any console or smart TV is a no-brainer. If you have a 4K TV, you can also watch YouTube videos in 4K resolution from your PS5. To make sure you've got the highest possible quality, go into the settings of the YouTube app and click Show Video Info, then Enabled.
Even if you already watch YouTube on your TV, doing so on a PS5 will enhance your experience in unique ways. Perhaps most obvious is the option to easily swap over to YouTube and back to your game. This is perfect for those times when you have to pause the game or want to take a break. It also makes it easy to look up a video guide if you're stuck on a level or boss fight.
It's possible to pin YouTube to the side of your screen while you play a game, though it is a little convoluted. It requires you to have a friend send you a YouTube link (the homepage or a specific video will do) via the PS5's Game Base, either through the console or in the app. From there, you can open the message and pin the box to the side of the screen, so it stays open while you play.
PlayStation App
Unlike everything else mentioned here, this isn't an app for your PS5, but rather your smartphone. It may seem obvious, but the PlayStation App is the primary way to improve your PS5 experience. You can use it to interact with friends or catch up on the latest PlayStation news, but the most important function of the app is the ability to remotely buy, download, and update your games. That's great for ensuring your everything's ready to go when you want to play it.
Additionally, you can use the PlayStation app to access screenshots and video clips captured on your console, making them easy to save and share from your smartphone. PS5 users can also manage their console storage from the app, a feature that isn't available for those on PS4. It's also worth mentioning that PlayStation offers another app called PlayStation Family that allows parents to keep an eye on their child's gaming activity and set restrictions on play time, spending, online communication, and more.