4 Essential Apps That Can Change Your PlayStation 5 Experience

If you're a gamer, you've probably used Twitch before to keep up with your favorite streamers, get drops for your favorite games, or take a look at a new release. Downloading Twitch to your PS5 is a great way to watch streams on your TV, especially between games, but there's more to the app than that.

Connecting your Twitch profile to your PlayStation account allows you to stream gameplay directly from your console. It's as easy as hitting the Create button on your DualSense controller, clicking the Broadcast icon (the one that looks like a radio tower), then selecting which streaming service you want to use. That will bring up some customization options, such as whether you want your camera or microphone to be included on the stream, and when you're done, you just have to press Go Live.

Of course, specialized software like OBS Studio and Streamlabs is better for those who are serious about streaming, and a capture card is the way to go for high-quality video. Still, it's great that there's a way to broadcast without having to invest in extra equipment. After all, streaming doesn't have to be about trying to become an influencer; it can simply be a fun way to share your gameplay with friends.