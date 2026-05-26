Your Nintendo Switch Dock's USB Port Can Do More Than Charge Devices

For most people, the Nintendo Switch's dock is just an accessory for charging the Switch when not in handheld mode, or for pushing gameplay onto a larger screen. However, tucked innocuously away on your dock are a number of USB ports, and when used correctly, they can provide a lot more utility than just charging or transferring gameplay. If you're considering buying a Switch in 2026, knowing these functions can help you get the most for your money. Switch ports can host extra input options, allowing you to add new gadgets, give you wired internet access, and improve your audio.

Those ports can host USB adapters explicitly designed to expand your Switch's catalog of available controllers. Depending on the USB adapter in place, you can attach everything from a PlayStation 5 controller to a retro SNES-style third-party gamepad. The Switch 2 may be a major upgrade over the original, but using those extra ports can help make up some lost ground.