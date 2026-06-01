You Can Make Your Old Analog Camera Digital - Here's How

There are many clever uses for that old film camera collecting dust in your closet, and one such use is bringing it into the 21st century by turning it into a digital camera. A Swiss-based team of camera-loving engineers and creatives, called I'm Back, has come up with an ingenious device that lets you shoot digital images on an old analog camera.

Interest in the gadget — officially referred to as the I'm Back Roll APS-C — is reflected in the huge success of the company's Kickstarter campaign, which recently blasted through the million-dollar mark thanks to backing from more than 1,800 people. The device could appeal to fans of retro 35mm SLR and rangefinder cameras who've fallen out of love with film but enjoy the tactile physical controls of the older devices. It's also a good chance to breathe new life into any vintage lenses that have been sitting around for years.

I'm Back's device uses a regular-looking film canister that's linked to an APS‑C sensor and other smarts. The module slots into your camera in the same way you'd drop a regular film canister in, and each time you hit the shutter, the device records a digital image. According to its project page, I'm Back aims to begin shipping the device in August 2027.