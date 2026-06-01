The Dark Side Of 'Vibe Coding' That We Need To Talk About

Generative AI has made it easy for users to fancy themselves as graphic designers or video producers, and now it's transforming them into software developers. Known as vibe coding, this trend is allowing people with little, if any, HTML experience to write code using GenAI exclusively, which opens obvious safety and security issues. Vibe coding might have opened the coding doors for everyone, but this trend is beginning to wear down on those either involved with the production of software or those who have to use it.

In recent months, the rise of vibe coding has begun to seep not just into the big businesses, like Microsoft or Anthropic, but also in the homegrown applications in the open-source community. With the ability to code on the fly, being able to fix or contribute to projects has never been easier, but it's also begun to cause havoc with the glut of vibe code submissions, causing several maintainers to go out of their way to prevent this from happening to their project. One of the most commonly used tools in computing, Curl, which allows for downloading via the command line, shut down its bug bounty program due to an influx of vibe-coded attempts to claim the cash. Some have even turned to "vibe hacking."