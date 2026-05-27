Is The Apple Watch SE Series Worth Buying In 2026?

iPhone owners looking to buy a new smartwatch will inevitably check out Apple's 2026 Apple Watch lineup. The Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11, and SE 3 start at $799, $399, and $249, respectively. Third-party retailers may also stock previous-generation models for discounted prices. Customers interested in the cheapest possible options can focus on the Apple Watch SE family of wearables, which contains three generations: original Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch SE 3. The latter is the best choice of the three, and still a great buy in 2026, offering a higher-end Apple Watch experience than its predecessors. The Apple Watch SE 2 can also be a good alternative for specific use cases. The original model is more of a niche scenario, mainly because it doesn't get the latest watchOS releases anymore.

The Apple Watch SE, introduced in 2020, comes in two sizes (40 mm and 44 mm), two connectivity options (GPS and cellular), and three colors for the aluminum frame (Silver, Space Gray, and Gold). Specs include a Retina LTPO OLED panel that supports up to 1,000 nits of brightness, the S5 chip, 32 GB of storage, Bluetooth 5.0, and a battery that offers 18 hours of use on a charge. Health features include heart rate measurements and notifications for specific metrics (high and low heart rate, irregular rhythm, and low cardio fitness), plus sleep and cycle tracking. The Apple Watch SE also supports fitness tracking and several safety features, including Emergency SOS calling and Fall Detection.

If the battery is in good condition, a used Apple Watch SE under $80 can be useful for an older adult or a young user whose parents want to track their location without giving them a smartphone. We'll examine the SE 2 and SE 3 below.