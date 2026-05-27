5 Overpriced Gadgets I Regret Buying (And You Might Too)

As a tech writer, I'm often a sucker for buying the latest things the industry pushes out. A lot of the time this works out great, having a number of products around my home that I still use long after support for them has ended. But it also means that I have spent a lot of money on things that quickly begin to gather dust in a drawer or on a shelf.

From expensive game consoles to 3D printers that sit idle, I'm often confronted with my regrets every time that I sit down in my office. In fact, as I write this piece I can reach out and grab each of the various overpriced tech I've bought over the years and that I will feature below.

While not everyone will have the same experience as myself, these are a few expensive gadgets that I've purchased over the past several years, and ones you might regret picking up as well. If you are on the fence about any of these, the best advice I can give is to wait for a sale, or see if you can pick up an older model secondhand to see if it's really for you.