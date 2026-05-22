The Next-Gen Flipper Zero Looks Even More Powerful Than Expected

The Flipper Zero is a remarkably versatile tool for hackers, tinkerers, and enthusiasts alike. Described as a portable multitool for geeks, it has a monochrome LCD display, physical buttons, USB and Bluetooth functionality, GPIO pins, an infrared transceiver, and much more. If you're wondering what you actually use a Flipper Zero for, well, that's complicated. But it's tough to imagine that feature set being improved upon — at least, that was the case until the company unveiled the Flipper One. This new device is a parallel multitool that has a significantly updated and unique design compared to the original. More powerful or not, the team wants you to think of it as adjacent, "with its own goals" rather than an iterative upgrade.

The biggest change for the Flipper One is a push toward networking and wireless protocols, with Gigabit Ethernet, USB Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 6E on board, plus optional support for 5G with an M.2 modem attachment. It's also designed to be open, like Linux, so "you can build almost anything" on it. Of course, those upgrades call for a hardware performance boost, which the Flipper One delivers in spades. Starting with a high-performance eight-core Rockchip RK3576 SoC, it also has an integrated Mali G52 GPU, 8 GB of RAM, and an NPU for LLMs and AI models to run locally. Moreover, a low-power Raspberry Pi microcontroller unit will power the display, touchpad, lights, and more.

In short, Flipper Zero is for "offline point-to-point access control protocols" and tinkering on related projects. Flipper One is for "everything IP-connected," and it comes with enough hardware for "high-performance" Linux computing, SDR, and local AI tasks. From a visual standpoint, it also looks more aggressive, more cyberpunk, and frankly, more functional.