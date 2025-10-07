Does TSA Let You Travel With A Flipper Zero In Your Carry-On Luggage?

The Flipper Zero is a versatile device that hardware and software developers frequently rely on for pen-testing many different types of digital interfaces, including RFID badges, NFC cards, and other everyday technologies that rely on short-range communication protocols. While this handy gadget can definitely damage some systems in the hands of an evildoer, that's kind of the point: In the right hands, the Flipper Zero is designed to infiltrate, but only for the betterment of cybersecurity.

That said, the Flipper Zero's public perception isn't as clean-cut as the benevolent purposes it was designed for in the first place. Governments, banks, and retailers the world over have worried about the pen-tester being used as a malevolent hacking device. It's a valid concern, but how exactly do these wary vibes trickle down to an organization like the TSA?

As it stands, there are no official TSA restrictions for the Flipper Zero, but that doesn't mean you won't be stopped or questioned by a curious agent for carrying one. After all, it does have an unusual appearance, landing somewhere between a palm-sized gaming console and an E-ZPass. It's always best to be over-prepared for this type of interaction, though, so we thought we'd dive into the nitty-gritty of the TSA's current stance on these types of electronics and their power sources.