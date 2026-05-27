What Is That Strip On The Top Of The iPhone 17 Pro For?

It was recently revealed that the iPhone 17 is Apple's most popular lineup of all time, and the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max sit at the very top of that lineup. Yet, those who have looked closely at the U.S. models have also been puzzled by a mysterious plastic strip at the phone's uppermost section. This strip is on the top edge of the phone, not far from where the power button used to be on the iPhone 5s and earlier. It really stands out on the all-aluminum body and certainly appears as if it's hiding some sort of hidden feature.

Many users correctly guessed the function, as it turns out that the strip on the top of the iPhone 17 Pro is just a window for a 5G mmWave antenna. Surprisingly, the slit is missing on models outside of select markets. This is because the antenna is only needed in regions that rely on mmWave, like North America, for high-speed 5G internet.

Though that solves the main mystery, other questions remain: Why didn't previous models have the antenna in that position? Why did Apple change the design? Well, it all boils down to the fancy new all-aluminum body that iPhone 17 Pro reviews praise. Aluminum impedes radio signals, so the slit was very likely a necessity.