5 Apple Watch Features That Runners Will Use Daily

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is my favorite companion for strength training, but also, most importantly, outdoor run workouts. Wearing an Apple Watch for years now, I've grown very fond of the several features Apple offers for runners to make the most out of their exercise. Besides that, AI models also give me additional insights about my workout by asking them to analyze my run, on top of the really helpful information I get from apps like Gentler Streak and The Outsiders. That said, if you have an Apple Watch, there are several features you probably use or could be using daily, like the Pacer, Race Route, and your Heart Rate Zones view.

These features are important if you're training for a big run, like a marathon, or if you're just trying to get faster, or improve your overall shape by running more efficiently instead of faster. The Apple Watch, and other smartwatches, can track so much information from our workouts that over time they can reveal insightful information about our endurance, usual pace, or how our body responds during and after a workout, and so on.

Especially now with additional tools, like smart rings or wearables like the Powerbeats Pro 2 or AirPods Pro 3 that can measure our heart rates, it has become a lot easier to get a full assessment of our bodies during runs. Here are some of the Apple Watch's best features for runners.