3 Useful Apple Pay Features You're Probably Not Using (But Absolutely Should)

The benefits of making payments with Apple Pay are numerous. Along with making the process of checking out quick and easy, Apple Pay is also a fairly secure payment option. However, even if you already use this form of payment, you might not be leveraging it to its full potential. There are numerous Apple Pay features you might not be using simply because you don't know about them.

Keep in mind that using Apple Pay doesn't just save you time. It can also help you keep your funds and financial information safe in various circumstances. For instance, by using Apple Pay's tap to pay capabilities, you can avoid accidentally sharing your information with gas station pump card skimmers.

That's merely one advantage of embracing this payment method. Just be aware that you'll get even more value from Apple Pay if you familiarize yourself with features you may not have used before.